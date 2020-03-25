The first trailer of the TV series the Most dangerous prey from the Director of the Walking dead

Platform Quibi presented a trailer of the series “Most Dangerous Game” (“the Most dangerous prey”, “the Most dangerous game”) from Director Phil Abraham, who worked on the project “castle Rock”, “Ozark”, “the Walking dead”.

Starring in the series played by Liam Hemsworth (“the Hunger games”) and Christoph waltz (“Inglourious Basterds”).

In the center of the plot – man Dodge Maynard, who agrees to participate in a deadly game of survival as a target for the rich to get money for his dying pregnant wife.

The show, consisting of 12 episodes, will be broadcast on the new streaming service Quibi and will be released on the day of its launch on 6th April.

We will remind, earlier Quibi also presented a trailer of the series “Survive” with a star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner.