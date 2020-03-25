The first trailer of the TV series the Most dangerous prey from the Director of the Walking dead

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Вышел трейлер сериала Самая опасная добыча от режиссера Ходячих мертвецов

Platform Quibi presented a trailer of the series “Most Dangerous Game” (“the Most dangerous prey”, “the Most dangerous game”) from Director Phil Abraham, who worked on the project “castle Rock”, “Ozark”, “the Walking dead”.

Starring in the series played by Liam Hemsworth (“the Hunger games”) and Christoph waltz (“Inglourious Basterds”).

In the center of the plot – man Dodge Maynard, who agrees to participate in a deadly game of survival as a target for the rich to get money for his dying pregnant wife.

The show, consisting of 12 episodes, will be broadcast on the new streaming service Quibi and will be released on the day of its launch on 6th April.

We will remind, earlier Quibi also presented a trailer of the series “Survive” with a star of “Game of thrones” Sophie Turner.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article