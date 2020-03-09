The first vocal battle on “Golos the country-10”: tears and hugs Tina Karol and Dan Balan

Sunday, March 8, on “Holos country-10” (“1+1”) launched a new stage show and vocal battles in which the members of the teams star coaches are fighting for further participation in the show, singing one song in duet.

According to the results of the blind auditions coaches anniversary season — Tina Karol, Dan, Dima Monatic, Potap and Nastya Kamensky — gathered his team at full strength. Each of 16 participants. The results of the fighting in the teams coaches, there are only eight singers. In addition, each star coach had the right to “theft” — after the announcement of the results of the battle, for ten seconds, he could press the button and take your team to the losing party.

In the first live fights on stage, sang not only the project but also star trainers. The artists prepared for the audience a real vocal performance, singing the hit song “Dance Monkey” in combination with our own songs.

Opened vocal fighting team members MONATIK: modern Hutsul from the Carpathian Sergey affair and the priest’s son Andrew Podolak. The duet they sang the legendary hit Elton John’s “Believe”.

— I am ready to fight for his place, — he said before going on stage Sergei. — Very important for me to go into the next stage of the show. By example, I want to prove to everyone that a regular guy from a small village may become known, and Shine in the whole country. Our performance opens the fighting tenth season on “Golos country” — it is a real and very serious talk.

His rival, Andrew Podolak was also determined to win.

— Let it be Frank and honest struggle, supported his speech Andrew. My goal is to get into live broadcasts. Now a very important moment of my life, and I am resolute.

— From the voice of Andrew I am thrilled — confessed Tina. But my vote for Sergei.

— You — well done! said Monatic. You sang from the heart, thank you for your work. Andrew — ready artist. The song was harder for Sergei. I leave Sergei Novel in the project.

Tina Karol has committed “theft” and took Andrew in his team.

The fight for the further participation in the show “Golos Krainy” continued one of the most prominent participants of the season — the team of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih artistic Director Anastasia Kartvelishvili and body positivity Mariam Jordania. The girls lit the stage vocal song of his celebrity coach NK — “Elefante”.

No matter where you are and how you look — confessed Mariam. — The main thing is how you sing and what your voice.

The girls said that they became friends on the project and hope that the one who will not pass down the results of battles, be sure to steal someone from the coaches.

The Duo of girls in the same outfits delighted the audience.

— You are very talented, ‘said Dan. But I think it’s not your song.

Nastya Kamensky came on the scene and along with the girls sang the hit.

— You gave is equivalent to — recognized Potap. — Mariam, you have great power and still to come. But with us going on Anastasia.

Mariam Jordania to leave the show.

I’m doing music, I promise — said through tears girl.

A team of Monetica again joined the battle — duet vocalist Dima Lida Lee and the burlesque diva Lisa Krivoruchko.

— It would be a cool mixture — promised Lisa.

— I fight for my dream, — said Lida.

Hit “Free” from the auditorium listening to his singer Julia Sanina.

Is just fire! — admired Julia.

— Lida did one hundred percent — admitted Nastya.

Before the decision of the coach, on the stage of the project came out Tina and Julia Sanin to sing along the chorus hit.

Team Montica left Lida Lee. Elizabeth Krivoruchko took his team Potap and Nastya.

Team members Dan Balan along with his trainer have a surprise for Tina Karol. In a vocal duel on stage anniversary season rural blogger Sergey Kleines and the winner of “the Voice. Diti” Roman Susanin performed the song Tina Karol “No rain” in an unusual arrangement.

Before going on stage the guys confessed that they feel “real war” on the project.

— This song is a gift, and we sing it to Tina realized that it had to it, Dan Balan, — said Sergey.

Despite this, each participant does not lose hope of victory and praised the level of competition on the project.

— We are ordinary guys from the village who just want to achieve something in life, shared experiences is novel. — I feel that there will be strong competition, because this is the adult “Voice of the country”. I really wanted to remember the taste of live and, if I’m lucky, the taste of the victory that I had.

Sergey Kleines added that he found it difficult to compete with such a strong vocalist as novel, and therefore will have to exert maximum effort to defeat the opponent.

Thank you, Dan, for song choice, said, with tears, Tina.

This is a gift for you, — admitted Dan Balan. — Now I know all your songs.

— Sergey, I just was surprised — was delighted Dima Monatic. — I am for you!

— Sergey has sung more dramatic, — said Anastasia. — I liked it.

But the team Dan Balan still remained Roman Susanin.

Sergey Kleines left the project.

— Small when are we going to meet the parents? — suddenly asked Tina Dan Balan. — I have you gifts.

— Not so fast, replied the singer.

The team of Tina Karol presented an unusual Duo: a former writer for entertainment projects, “1+1” Yuri Samoilov and radio host Dennis Zhupnik. They performed their hit The Weeknd — “The Hills”.

— Lucky for us, this song has collected nearly 1.5 billion views on YouTube, so it know exactly — said Yuri. — Me to do her harder as I used to stand on the other side of the screen. Fate gave us such a great chance to change everything, I want to use it to the maximum.

— You guys just stole my attention — admitted Nastya Kamensky.

— The song was still stronger than you, — said Potapov.

Dana Baleno liked Yuri.

You could cool to sing, but acted well, — commented on Tina and left the command of Yuri Samoilova.

Denis Zhupnik left the project.

Team Dan Balan came on stage in a duet of Tatyana Ignatenko and history teacher from Lviv Nazar Yatsyshina.

— I think I’m stronger, — said Tatiana, in front of the room with the song “Love to hate you”.

All coaches, except the captain, on hearing the first notes hit, began to dance.

— In this speech, Nazar was a king, — said Potapov, but I prefer Tatiana.

I just had a broken heart, acknowledged Dan Balan. In this project, we all feel better. But then I go with Nazar.

Tatiana Ignatenko left the show.

On the scene of the fighting came the duet from Tina Karol — star talent Artem Semenov and party of Kazakhstan Nursultan has Satirani.

— I’m ready to fight, — said Artem.

The hit “Frozen” delighted the hall and coaches.

— Well done! — shouted Tina.

— That’s why I love “the Voice” — declared Dan Balan. You both are cool, but Artem has surprised me more.

Dima Monatic also voted for Artem.

— Artem is a mystery to me, ‘said Tina. Who wouldn’t go out with me, I ask support for another. Next to me is Artem.

Dima Monatic removed to his team of Nursultan.

The team learned that Mantica presented a duet blogers Maria Shcherbak and the stars corporate events Catherine Chemezova.

— “The voice” for me the chance to get out of the loop, — said Katya. — I will do everything that depends on me. It’s a big scene that I waited a very long time.

— Want to overcome your fears, — admitted Mary.

The Duo presented their version of the hit “Holy.”

Bravo, I give your vote Mary, — said Tina.

— You — cool — supported girls Dima Monatic. — A difficult choice. I would steal from himself. But with me in the team remains Maria Shcherbak.

Catherine Chemezov left the project.

The Duo team Potapy and Nastya Kamensky — actress “School” Maria Kondratenko and the taxi driver from Almaty Erlan of Bainazarov.

— We sing the most romantic hit of Montica, — said Erlan. — This is a major battle of the era.

Hit Dima Monetica “Much” to me and Nastya Kamenskikh.

You have done everything, even more — recognized Nastya.

I’m just in a trance, ‘said Monatic and members invited him onstage to sing along to the lines of the hit.

Monatic voted to Erlan. The guy remained in command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskih.

Maria Kondratenko took Dima Monatic.

Fighting continued team Dan Balan — the Duo of Angela Kansuzyan and Galina Rudik.

— Want to start a solo career, admitted Galina.

The hit “One of us” amazed the judges.

I want you both to stay in the project, — admitted Nastya.

— Did you feel the song right, but the tone of each was different, — said Dan. — I’m moving on in the project with Galina Rudik.

Angela Kantutan left the project.

The team of Tina Karol presented a romantic couple Polorotov Dasha and Maxim Gara.

Is battle era and now is the time for young, — said Dasha.

The pair performed their hit “Un giorno per noi” from the musical “Romeo and Juliet”.

Bravo! — shouted the captain.

I just dived into your world, — confessed Dima Monatic.

— I remember 17 when there was no one to ask professional advice, recalled Tina. — Dasha want to be your mentor and friend. I leave you in command.

The Maxim of “stolen” Potap and Nastya.

The Duo Vladislav Semenov and street musician Nikita Hodos presented the team learned that Montika.

— Want Dima chose me, — said Vladislav. — I will prove worthy of this scene.

Hit no way out forced to cry Dima of Mantica.

It is an amazing performance — recognized Potap.

Nastya gave his voice to Vlad. Dima Monatic left in the team, Vlad Semenov. Nikita Hodos left the project.

The Duo of Ruslana Kalashnikova and singer karaoke Nicholas Svyda has submitted the command of Potap and Nastya Kamenskikh.

Hit “blackthorn flowers” has become a challenge for both parties.

— Want to devote my speech to the mother, — said Nikolai.

— Delight! exclaimed Tina.

Dan Balan voted Ruslana. Despite a ban of doctors — the girl had a temperature of 40 — she came on the scene.

Potap and Nastya Kamensky left the team Ruslan. Nicholas UD left the project.

The performance of the team Dan Balan continued the Duo of singer Eugene Anishko and Edilbaeva Indira from Kazakhstan.

The tougher the opponent, the sweeter the victory, — said Indira.

The Duo performed their hit “House of the rising sun”.

I Anishko, immediately said Tina. — You deserve it!

— It was a battle of vocals, admitted Potap.

— With any of you I can reach the final — decided Dan Balan chose Indira.

Eugene Anishko “stole” Potap and Nastya.

Closed first broadcast fighting Duo actress “Daddy” Daria Petrozhitskiy and broadcaster Daniel of Salem from the team of Tina Karol.

— Daniel — sex-symbol — confessed Dasha. — I such men are always loved.

— I think you and Dasha know each other for 15 years, — admitted “the FACTS” Daniel Salem. — She is amazing. First saw her in the TV series “Daddy” and fell in love with her as the artist. Though the battles we and competitors, but there’s absolutely no competition. On stage we didn’t battle, a little past life, because “the voice of the country” is not just about notes — it’s about emotions.

For performances, the pair chose the popular song “call me, Call me”. Tina could not hide the delight from the performances and hugged Dan Balan.

— We didn’t know where to look — on stage or on Tina with Dan — admitted Nastya.

— It was a real show, — said Dan.

— I’m taking the team Salem — decided Tina Karol.

Dasha Petrazhitsky “stole” Dan Balan.

— We with Daniel was familiar in absentia, — told the “FACTS” Dasha. — He watched “Daddy” and I watched “Dancing with the stars.” From our whole team, he was the first person I met. It is rare that only meet a person, and seem to know many, many, many years. When it is easy, when once you understand that it’s your good friend who eventually becomes your soul mate. When Tina distributed the duets that he and she called latest. I think that everyone wanted to sing with him in a pair. We are similar in that both are not professional singers, no musical education. It is therefore not felt the competition, but simply wanted to make a very cool room. When we learned that we would perform “call me, Call”, I was thrilled. She’s vocal not difficult, but it is impossible to sing with a cold heart, so she’s electrifying from the first notes. We wanted to make a statement about how two people can feel, I can Express my feelings, I wanted to convey that we should not hide her feelings: I want to yell, scream, want to throw chairs, go ahead, but don’t lock yourself in.

As reported by “FACTS” a week ago on the show “Golos Krainy” was the most dramatic air.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter