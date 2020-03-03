The first woman President “Grammy” was found guilty of insulting the employee

Deborah Dugan, the first woman President of the recording Academy, which annually awards “Grammy”, was officially dismissed from the post after two investigations confirmed that she insulted subordinate. About it reports The Guardian.

The Academy has assured that the investigation was deep and independent. Within the investigation experts interviewed 37 witnesses and also examined documents and correspondence of the parties to the conflict.

The name of the successor to Dugan is not yet known.

January 17, ten days before the award of the 62nd of the award “Grammy”, Dugan was placed on administrative leave because of allegations of abuse of power. She served as Executive Director of the recording Academy five months. Sources called the situation a coup that occurred because of attempts to hold Dugan in the organization of radical reform, and the head of the Academy spoke about corruption and abuse in the organization.