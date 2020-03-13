The five largest technocrane lost $416 billion in one day

Пятерка крупнейших технокомпаний потеряла $416 млрд за один день

Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft lost $416,63 billion in one day due to coronavirus and economic uncertainty

The five largest technology companies (Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft) in one day have lost in cost cumulatively $billion 416,63 the Cause of the fall in the value of shares has become the coronavirus and economic uncertainty, according to liga.net.

On Thursday, the Apple share price fell by 9.88%, Facebook – at 9.30%, Alphabet – 8.2%, Amazon is by 7.98%, Microsoft – by 9.48%.

These five companies last month were the main, due to which the stock index of companies with the largest capitalization S&P 500 last month reached a record high.

Indicators exchange the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 10% from 2 to 21 352,60 200,62. The S&P 500 index fell 9.5%. For both it is the worst performance since “black Monday” in 1987.

