The flight attendant on remote: network laugh video, which took the hostess and her husband

After the network has fun video in which a British man pretends to be a Bush to get out of the isolation to the street, on the YouTube channel popular canadian magician and comedian Wes Barker appeared amusing sketch, which he directed with his wife — a flight attendant Kristen. She, like many of her colleagues, temporarily remained without work and sitting with her husband at home in quarantine. Kristen and Wes decided to show what could be the work of flight attendants on remote.

In the video Kirsten in his working uniform wife offers towels and a drink, shows emergency exits from the apartment, asked to remove the laptop for security “passengers” and is also interested in boarding pass onto the couch. Kirsten bites, sitting on a stool near the entrance door to the toilet. And asks for trying to visit the bathroom Wes to wait because the toilet is “busy”. And later she shows him how to open the door to this room.

In the comments users, many of whom were flight attendants, expressed his delight and suggest Kristen to go to Actresses. One of the flight attendants commentators noted that in the video daily life of a stewardess is shown is surprisingly accurate. “We make half of their working time, showing passengers how to open the toilet door” — she wrote.

