The floods flooded the luxurious mansion of George Clooney

One of the richest actors of our time spend a lot of money in the reconstruction of their home in Berkshire. Due to hurricane Dennis the territory of the estate was under water. The building itself dates back to the XVII century, and its cost is estimated at $ 15 million – more than 350 million.

Property 58-year-old American actor and Director was not spared the merciless elements. Because of powerful hurricane Dennis, which siridao the UK, the river Thames burst its banks. The flood reached up to the luxury estates of George Clooney, which is washed by the pond.

The house itself was not injured. However, the water was a tennis court, a summer terrace and a large area of lawn. It should be noted that the status of a cult actor allows him and his wife Amal Clooney is among the greatest buildings in the country. So, in 2014, the couple purchased a mansion of the XVII century, which for a long time was restored and repaired to equip it in accordance with the tastes of the star family. The cost of building is estimated at $ 15 million, representing more than 350 million.

It is worth noting that a celebrity was not the first time suffering from floods. In 2016, the river Thames burst its banks and the water reached almost to the front door of a luxury building. Apparently, the location of the estate does not affect the decision of George Clooney to buy housing, because of the floods in Britain happen quite often.