The flu in Ukraine “was killed” a week of six people

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Грипп в Украине "убил" за неделю шесть человек

In Ukraine, for the last died from influenza six. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 54 people died. None of them had been vaccinated against influenza. Over the past week died from influenza six. And also, a week of influenza and SARS are sick more than 213 thousand people, of which 64.4 per cent were children.

In Ukraine, 17.1% higher than the epidemic threshold of non-epidemic level is maintained in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad oblasts and Kyiv.

For the week from the flu were vaccinated 280 people, and since the beginning of the epidemic season vaccinated did almost 238 thousand people.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article