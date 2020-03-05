The flu in Ukraine “was killed” a week of six people

In Ukraine, for the last died from influenza six. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of health of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the epidemic season, 54 people died. None of them had been vaccinated against influenza. Over the past week died from influenza six. And also, a week of influenza and SARS are sick more than 213 thousand people, of which 64.4 per cent were children.

In Ukraine, 17.1% higher than the epidemic threshold of non-epidemic level is maintained in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad oblasts and Kyiv.

For the week from the flu were vaccinated 280 people, and since the beginning of the epidemic season vaccinated did almost 238 thousand people.