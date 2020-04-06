The football championship was organized by the four most “sporty” of the country, where there is no coronavirus

In Belarus, Burundi and Nicaragua joined in Tajikistan on Saturday he started the football season 2020 a match for the Supercup of the country in which the champion of last season – the capital “Istiqlol” won the silver prize-winner – “Khujand” – 2:1.

This writes LB.

Note that the “Istiqlol”, who coached the Ukrainian expert Vitaly Levchenko became a nine-time super Cup winner of Tajikistan.

And on Sunday started the first round of the championship.