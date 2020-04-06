The football championship was organized by the four most “sporty” of the country, where there is no coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Чемпионат по футболу организовали четыре самые "спортивные" страны, где нет никакого коронавируса

In Belarus, Burundi and Nicaragua joined in Tajikistan on Saturday he started the football season 2020 a match for the Supercup of the country in which the champion of last season – the capital “Istiqlol” won the silver prize-winner – “Khujand” – 2:1.

This writes LB.

Note that the “Istiqlol”, who coached the Ukrainian expert Vitaly Levchenko became a nine-time super Cup winner of Tajikistan.

And on Sunday started the first round of the championship.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article