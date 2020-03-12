The football championship will take next year

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Чемпионат по футболу перенесут на следующий год

The Union of European football associations plans to move the championship of Europe 2020 to 2021 due to the coronavirus.

It is reported by L’equipe.

On Tuesday 17 March, UEFA has invited representation from 55 member associations with the European Association of European clubs and Championships, and a representative of FIFPro (players Association) to the meeting via videoconference to discuss the response of European football to the pandemic coronavirus.

The debate will cover all national and European competitions, including UEFA Euro 2020.

According to the French publication, it is expected that UEFA on Tuesday announced to stop the Champions League and Europa League due to the spread of the coronavirus, and the transfer of Euros to 2021.

National Championships are also planning to abort, even if they are not organized by the UEFA.

