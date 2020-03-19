The football legend told how he got the famous nickname pelé (video)

The legend of Brazilian football, the only one on the planet three-time world champion 79-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as pelé, who was having serious health problems, spoke about the origin of his nickname, and admitted that when I realized that was great.

“My father played for “Bauru Atletico”. Was the goalkeeper named Bile, a rival of my father. And guys, for me, started calling me ‘ Bill, what later turned into Pele. I fought with them because the nickname I didn’t like. Did you know that when you don’t like the nickname, it grows.

Never thought I would become one of the greatest. I swear. Remember, as President Santos called my dad when I was little. I thought it was a joke. I was 13 or 14 years old, and I haven’t even been in the starting lineup “Bauru”. In the end, Santos took me to the viewing, and then adopted. I thought it was a dream. Some things I remember so clearly as if they happened yesterday. I remember how my father took me to the bus stop. It seemed that I was on another planet. And now the players fly on private jets. Life goes on…” — quoted the best player in the world of the 20th century pelé, who scored during his career, the ball 1281 in 1363 games, portal as.com.

Recall that Pele spent 18 years in the Brazilian “Santos”, and the last years of his career dedicated to the American club “new York Cosmos”.

Photo Getty Images

