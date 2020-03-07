The football player of “Liverpool” has said goodbye to those who died in a car accident brother: he was alive (photos)

Player English “Liverpool” Nabi Keita returned to training after injury, learned of the terrible tragedy. In his homeland in Guinea in a car accident crashed team “Etoile Guinea”, serving in the second power division of the country. In the crash of a bus nine people were killed and 17 injured, 15 were in intensive care. Among the dead was the cousin of Nabi Almani Keita.

“I am stunned and saddened by these terrible news, my heart broke. I Express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the entire sports family of Guinea. Rest in peace, guys” — posted a sad Instagram post in Nabi Keita.

However, after a few hours ASO Liverpool, first reported in England about the tragedy, gave information that a cousin of Keith is alive and is currently in the hospital. The Agency Fella Sport Management, which represents the interests of the Almani, all confirmed. “We are pleased to announce that Keith Almani alive and currently hospitalized,” — said in a statement Fella Sport Management.

Recall that Nabi Keita in 2017 has passed in “Liverpool” from the German “Leipzig” for 60 million euros last year won with a team of jürgen Klopp in the Champions League.

