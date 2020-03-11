The football team of Ukraine operated in London (photos)

Midfielder Donetsk “Shakhtar” and the national team of Ukraine Taras Stepanenko had surgery.

One of the leaders of Shakhtar for a long time disturbed the meniscus. In the end, according to the club’s official website, it was decided to hold a surgery in London. According to the doctors, the recovery from surgery will take about a month.

“Dear friends, there are times when on our way to meet the difficulties and keep us moving forward. And it’s important to stop, to draw conclusions and to use the gained experience to continue your journey forward. Take care of your health and the health of their loved ones is the most precious thing we have.

PS Go eat a croissant and drink a Cup of coffee, and I skipped Breakfast, and my family and friends know that I never miss breakfast, “not without humor, wrote the player on his page on Instagram, attaching a photo from his hospital bed.

Thus, the midfielder will miss not only the championship matches, but both matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League against Wolfsburg and the national team friendlies against France (March 27, on “Stade de France” in Saint Denis) and Poland (31 March on “Silesian stadium” in chorzów).

Note that Stepanenko has played for Shakhtar this season in all competitions to 28 games (scored 2 goals, including the game against Benfica in the away match of the Europa League) and also played six games for the national team in the qualifying tournament for Euro 2020.

