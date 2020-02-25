The football team of Ukraine was disqualified for doping and will not play in Euro 2020

The European Union football Association verdict in the case of the striker of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Besedin, who failed the doping test after the Europa League match against Swedish Malmo.

For the anti-doping rule violation, UEFA has suspended the 23-year-old striker from any football activities for a period of one year. And since Besedin was temporarily suspended from participation in competitions on 19 December 2019, the term of suspension starts from that day. By the way, two months before the end of the period of Ineligibility (October 2020), he will be able to train with the team.

At the request of the attacker, the case was heard immediately to the appeals body of UEFA under the accelerated procedure without prior consideration of the control, ethics and disciplinary bodies of UEFA, the official site of FC “Dynamo”.

Football club “Dynamo” will tell whether to appeal against the decision after receiving the full text of the document. The contract, Artem Besedin, who will not play at Euro 2020, with the capital club valid for four years.

This season the forward played for Dynamo 23 games in all competitions and scored eight goals and gave assists. In 12 matches for the national team of Ukraine Artem scored twice. In particular, his accurate shot on the last seconds of the away match against Serbia (2:2) allowed the team of Andriy Shevchenko to complete the UEFA Euro 2020 without a single defeat.

Photo ffu.ua

