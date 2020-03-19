The former England international gave up their hotels for the wrestlers with the virus

Former England international Gary Neville gave the two their hotel in Manchester in the use of doctors who are fighting the spread of coronavirus. The appeal of the athlete, published in Twitter-account of the network Stock Exchange Hotel.

So Neville will provide health workers 176 places at the disposal of its hotels. They will be free to stay in hotels, which will be closed to the public, all our employees will continue to work. “This is the time when our entire industry should show solidarity, not only for our employees but for those who need a place of residence in the coming months,” — said Gary.