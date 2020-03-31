The former head of Disney Bob iger refused to pay for the period of the pandemic coronavirus

The former head of Disney Bob iger, whose contract ends on 31 December 2021, refused to pay for the period of the pandemic coronavirus.

According to Deadline, this sacrifice iger decided to bring in the benefit of the company, which due to the outbreak of Covid-19 suffered large losses and can not pay their employees the same money as before.

It is noted that as of April 5, salary also will be reduced for executives, including new CEO Bob Capek, who will pay 50% less.

The Eiger is considered one of the most influential and highly paid figures of the industry. In the last financial year, his income amounted to 47.5 million dollars.

Recall, the new CEO of the Walt Disney Corporation became the head of one of the units Bob Chapek. Capek will replace Robert iger, who was the sixth President of Disney and has held this position since 2005. Iger is the Chairman of Disney to the end of his contract, which ends December 31, 2021, and will continue to engage the creative direction of the company.