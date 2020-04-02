The former head of the NBU has lost a court Ukrainian oligarch

Oligarch Igor Kolomoisky has won court against the former head of the NBU Valeria Gontareva in the case of protection of honor, dignity and business reputation.

About this UNIAN reported earlier, which refers to the disposal of the court’s decision.

“The lawsuit Kolomoisky Igor Valerievich to Gontareva, the limited liability company “Kiev Institute of control Gorshenin” on protection of honor, dignity and business reputation to satisfy in full”.

States that the decision issued on 30 March the judge of Shevchenkovsky district court of Kiev Irina Makarenko.

According to the resolution to recognize unreliable and violate the moral law Kolomoisky information circulated on 18 September 2019 on the website lb.ua in an interview with Valeria Gontareva under the title: “Valeria Gontareva:” the Whole team, they don’t just poison me, but do it brazenly and I’m”.

It is known that the Internet-the edition UNIAN owned by Kolomoisky.

Other Ukrainian media have addressed in a press-service of Shevchenkovsky regional court for confirmation of the information.