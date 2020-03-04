One of the former leaders of the Donetsk militants Dmitry officially appointed head of administration of Elista, capital of Kalmykia Republic, despite the protests of local residents.

This is stated in the press service of the Elista city Assembly.

The press service noted that the post claimed 4 candidates.

“During the procedure of open voting by the Head of Administration of Elista city were appointed Dmitry Viktorovich Trapeznikov. The decision was taken by majority of votes”, — stated in the message.

Trapeznikov was appointed acting head of administration of Elista last year. During the autumn the locals massively protested against this decision, while demanding the return of direct elections of the mayor. Organizers noted that sistency knew nothing about Trapeznikova — them “brought”, and this angered people.

In the Kremlin the appointment Trapeznikova found to comply with the Russian law and the head of Kalmykia Batu Hasikov called it “a crisis Manager, a great experience which the restoration of Donbass are necessary for restoration of economy of Elista”.

Local residents who participated in actions against Trapeznikova, has been repeatedly fined the Elista court.

As you know, Trapeznikov — people from the inner circle of the former leader of illegal armed groups “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko. After his death in August 2018, Trapeznikov temporarily fulfilled duties of the head of this illegal armed formation. Then, avoiding capture and punishment of the competitors in “DNR”, “Tashkent”, Trapeznikov Khodakovsky went to Russia. When trying to return from Russia, “DNR”, Russian border guards without explanation, denied their departure from the territory of the Russian Federation.

