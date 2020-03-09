The former lover of car crash revealed the secret of the success of “My fair nanny”

Actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is not so long ago, once again “buried” in Russia, played in the TV series “My fair nanny”, whose success is unlikely to be repeated in the coming years.

The actor and producer Sergey Zhigunov said at a press conference in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, reports “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

“Soon, unfortunately, the success of “My fair nanny” will be able to repeat. Sitcoms had almost ceased to shoot, and this so-called multi-camera sitcom, almost a drama, “said the artist.

According to Zhigunov, he never entirely watched the show, only “saw fragments”.

“I thought it was funny, great script and very good actors, “added the actor.

Among the reasons, on which “My fair nanny” will remain successful Russian sitcom, he called including technical simplification in modern television. “Then filmed using five cameras, and now mainly one. And kind of a joke is, and in the voice, no one laughs,” said Zhigunov.

Recall that the Comedy series “My fair nanny” was aired on STS channel in 2004 and brought Anastasia Zavorotnyuk popularity among viewers in several post-Soviet countries. Sergey Zhigunov played in “My fair nanny” along with Zavorotnyuk. In addition, artists for a few years was having an affair.

