The former Minister in a European country in jail for fraud

Slovakia’s specialised criminal court sentenced on the case of falsification of financial documents.

About this newspaper SME.

Defendants in the case were former economy Minister Pavol Ruthenian and entrepreneur Marian Kochner, who is also accused in another high-profile case of the murder of investigative journalist Ian Kusaka and his bride.

The court found them guilty of fraud and sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 19 years.

In addition, Kochner have to pay a fine of 10 000 euros.

The verdict while invalid, the parties are entitled to Express their opinion about the possibilities of appeal within the statutory period.

Kochner and Ruthenian will be to appeal the decision of the specialised criminal court handed down on Thursday. This was confirmed by their lawyer Marek Couples.

They perceive punishment as arbitrary, not quite adequate or fair. Guilt Kochner and Ruthenian deny.