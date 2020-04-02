The former owner of Formula 1 will once again become a father: his eldest daughter, 65 (photo)

89-year-old former owner of Formula 1, the most prestigious automobile races in the world, billionaire Bernie Ecclestone will once again be a father. As reported by F1-Insider, the British, whose fortune is estimated at more than three billion dollars, and his younger 48 years wife Fabiana expect to increase our family in July.

Note that the Ecclestone married for a third time and from a previous marriage he has three daughters. Senior Deborah for 65 years — thanks to her Bernie has two great-granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Junior — Tamara and Peter, 35 and 31 years respectively. Now, apparently, the businessman is “swung” to the heir…

Ecclestone with daughters Tamara and Petra

We add that a similar age difference between brothers/sisters is significantly not up to the world record. According to official data, listed in the Guinness Book of records, the championship held two sons Niels Paulsen of Uppsala in Sweden. When his father died in 160 years, the oldest turned 103 years old and the youngest only 9.

We will add that at the moment Ecclestone, who retired in 2017, handing full control on the Formula-1 of Liberty Media company, with his pregnant wife are in Brazil on a private farm near Sao Paulo, which is closed for entry and exit.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter