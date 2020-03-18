The former President of real Madrid ended up in intensive care with coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Экс-президент «Реала» угодил в реанимацию с коронавирусом

Former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz was hospitalized in serious condition after a positive test for COVID-19 is in intensive care, told Spanish newspaper AS. Men in three days had a fever, and only after that he went to the doctors

“I’m stunned by how many messages of support we have received from you. I’m sure my father can handle it. Thanks again to all”, — wrote on Twitter, one of the sons of Sansa.

Note that the ex-boss of real Madrid 76 years. He led the Madrid club in 1995-2000 (in this post it was replaced by the current head of the Royal club Florentino Perez). Under the rule of Sansa real Madrid in 1998 and 2000, won the Champions League. In his he helped his son Fernando to lead the club “Malaga”.

Photo Getty Images

