The former wife of Vladimir Ostapchuk for the first time spoke about his mistress

The former wife of a famous TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk Olena Voichenko, who discovered earlier, the reasons for the divorce, for the first time spoke about a new passion of her husband. The name of the new sweetheart Vova journalists declassified a month ago. It’s probably 33-year-old notary Christina, who publish in social networks photos and videos at the same time and in the same places, and Vladimir.

Elena commented on the new relationship Ostapchuk and told why the divorce process is delayed.

“From the girls, I understand everything — it is in the relationship, she is in love, everything is clear. His position is incomprehensible to me, I don’t know if she understood him”, — said Elena Voychenko in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”.

She also shared details of their divorce proceedings. Couple share not only marital property, but also decides who and how to take care of their children, daughter Emilie, and son, Evan Alexander.

“We need to agree on issues of communication with children, keeping children who will be physically with them, where they will stay, who will financial how to support them. Unfortunately, Vladimir here doesn’t want any official to take responsibility for themselves in no plan. Therefore, probably, or the court will decide, or God forbid, a person comes to a reasonable conclusion”, — said Elena Voychenko in interview to the program “Sravi way”.

Now, according to women, the former has no time for children. They last met a week and a half ago.

“He sends messages, sometimes calls. Mainly to say he is busy. And that’s it. Well, people work”, — commented Elena.

Recall that Ostapchuk recently masterfully provokes scandals. He unsuccessfully joked about “Eurovision”, it angered a network of ironic video “Your mother” in which he sang about the hardships of fatherhood.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter