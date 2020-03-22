The Formula 1 world champion, refused to take the test for the coronavirus after exposure to infected…

Six-time world champion of Formula-1, 35-year-old Briton Lewis Hamilton refused to take the test for the coronavirus after it became known that the actor Idris Elba and wife of the Prime Minister of Canada, Sophie grégoire-Trudeau, with whom he had contact on 4 March at the event in London, contracted Covid-19.

The famous racing driver believes that other people need it more than him.

“Hey, guys. Hope you all have a positive attitude, maintain employment and health. There was some speculation about my health after I was at the event, which was attended by two people who later passed test positive for coronavirus.

I want to let you know that I’m fine, I feel healthy and doing twice a day. I have no symptoms, and it’s been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. All this time I’ve been in touch with Idris and glad to hear that he’s okay.

I talked to my doctor and have to think twice about whether I need to take the test. The truth is that there are a limited number of tests, and there are people who need them more than I do, especially when I have no symptoms.

So here’s what I did: last week I spent in isolation, since the cancellation of practice last Friday, kept away from people.

The most important thing everyone can do is stay in a positive mood, social distance himself as best as possible, to isolate themselves, if necessary, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Thank you for all your messages. I send you love and positivity from afar. Take care of yourself”, — wrote the famous racing driver Lewis Hamilton on Twitter.

