The Frankivskis are waiting for important news on the CJEU ruling. This can make a difference for borrowers and banks

More and more people who took out loans in Swiss francs decide to take lawsuits against banks. Will anything improve in this case?

Portal & ldquo; Bizblog & rdquo; published an interview with Szołajski Legal Group specialist, attorney at law Marcin Szołajski, regarding the current situation of franchisees. They hope that the CJEU will ultimately discourage banks from intimidating clients who try to pursue their rights in court, and there are more and more of them.

It is mainly about the so-called non-contractual use of capital and related fees, which banks use as bogey. The Tribunal in Strasbourg is to announce its decision in this case in February, and a ruling is to be issued by the CJEU a few months later. consumer, which excludes benefits by offering services or goods.

In practice it means the fact that such banks will only be able to claim a capital return from the borrowers. It will definitely be a significant relief for Swiss franc borrowers, who had to pay an additional 30% of the loan amount.

& ldquo; If the bank risked by providing services contrary to the interests of the client, it means that it consciously agreed to bear the consequences of such activity. In the event of non-compliance with EU regulations, the bank cannot gain any benefit. Should get back the capital but can't earn a dime & rdquo; & ndash; However, attorney Marcin Szołajski believes.

At the moment, the courts suspend the claims of the banks, and when the decision is officially entered, they will be able to automatically dismiss them.

