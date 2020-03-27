The French authorities decided to help your business

In France consider the possibility to allow the business to pay the rent later in the pandemic coronavirus and the restrictions imposed.

It is reported by Le Figaro.

As reports the edition, this was stated by the mayor of Bordeaux, Nicolas Florian. According to him, he heard such a promise from the Prime Minister when he called him to Express their concern about this problem problem.

This step should help to avoid situations where entrepreneurs were forced to suspend activities for the duration of the quarantine and are not profiting will not be able to pay on time and will be left without premises.

Last week, the employers ‘ Federation called on the authorities to cancel the rent and other payments for the period when stores remain closed.

Earlier, the French government announced a plan to support business volume of 345 billion euros in pandemic coronavirus. In particular, up to 4 billion euros planned to be allocated for startups.