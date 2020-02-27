The French blogger posted pictures from the “time capsule” age of 120 years
Historian of photography from Paris Mathieu stern published photos that were made 120 years ago and placed in “time capsule”. About this blogger made a video, which was uploaded on its YouTube channel.
On the page in Instagram stern said plate negatives taken in 1900, he found in the basement of his house, they were in a box with different objects. The man showed the negatives using the cyanotype — photographic process, giving when printing the image a blue tinge.
For the shown images were images of cats.
Stern, commenting on one of the pictures, said that this photo was taken 120 years ago a little girl, and only a century later, people can see it.