The French football suffered the coronavirus in full force !

Share on Facebook

It’s official, the gathering of more than 1000 persons are prohibited due to the coronavirus. Hard blow for the French football.

The propagation of the coronavirus is a real problem for the French football. Now, the Ligue 1 will be closed. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In the world, the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc. Thus, the virus affects the full force of the French football. The Sports minister has confirmed, the gathering of more than 1000 people will not be able to take place ! Farewell the crowd in a frenzy lead the prowess of the French players…

To avoid at best the transmission of the coronavirus, the next PSG game the congress will take place behind closed doors. Thus, future Ligue 1 could actually follow the trend. This announcement falls like a terrible news for players, but also for the supporters.

Last Monday, Roxana Maracineanu is therefore expressed on the measures to follow. ” We are in an exceptional situation and the sporting world must participate in the collective effort” .

Coronavirus strikes the French football

The Sports minister then continued. ” It will be necessary for the organizers to adapt to the new rules limiting the tonnage to 1000 people counting the participants. Or preferring the camera when the latter is made possible “.

Ligue 1 will they be deferred because of the coronavirus ? There are great opportunities. Moreover, those of the epic of France also will undergo the lightning of the virus.

In march, the Blues face each other in the Ukraine, and Finland in friendly matches. But, the DOC-19 may very well interfere with their proper functioning. Case to follow.