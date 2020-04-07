The Frenchman tried to give a cat for a dog

Француз попытался выдать кошку за собаку

In the South of France law enforcement officers fined for violation of quarantine, a local resident who was walking her cat on a leash.

It is reported by Franceinfo.

A man who was walking the cats on 8-foot leash, noticed by a drone. In the Gard Department, the commune of Grau-du-ROI, local police use the drone to detect violations of the quarantine on a local beach, access to which is closed due to quarantine.

It is also noted that the intruder spotted the drone and tried to run away, but police intercepted him. Police noticed that the cat seemed accustomed to such walks.

The offender had to pay a fine of 135 euros.

