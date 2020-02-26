The frontman of the band Coldplay became a student in the new video for the song Champion Of The World

British band Coldplay, after the presentation of the animated clip Daddy released a music video for the song Champion Of The World.

The single entered the eighth album Coldplay – Everyday Life, which was released in November 2019.

Song dedicated to the vocalist of the indie rock band Frightened Rabbit Scott Hutchinson, who committed suicide in may 2018.

The clip was directed by Chloe Bailey. In the video frontman Chris Martin played the role of the student.

