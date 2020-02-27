The gas chamber and the procession of the Nazis in Spain, there was a scandal in connection with the trivialization of the Holocaust

In Spain, unlike Italy, carnival was not cancelled in connection with the coronavirus. However, the Spaniards also failed to avoid the sad moments during the celebration.

The reason for the scandal became a carnival procession in the town of Campo de Criptana in the Autonomous community of Castile — La Mancha, whose members marched through the streets to pop music in costumes similar to the Nazi uniform. Others were in uniforms of prisoners of concentration camps, they were waving flags of Israel. One wagon was designed as a gas chamber. In the procession were also the children with yellow stars of David.

First of all, the action came under criticism by the government.

“I strongly reject any trivialization of the Holocaust”, — said Wednesday, February 26, Minister of foreign Affairs of Spain Arantxa gonzález, Lai, writes DW.

Sharp criticism on the eve of the carnival procession in Campo de Criptana subjected to the Israeli Embassy in Spain, stating that analisyse Holocaust “a heinous and abominable act” of “making a mockery of the six million Jews killed by the Nazis”.

Ambassador Rodica Radian-Gordon called it “an insult to the memory of the victims of the Shoah (the Holocaust of the European Jewry during the Second world war. — Ed.) and unacceptable demonstration of anti-Semitism”.

According to the Spanish foreign Ministry, the organizers of the event had already apologized to the Jewish community of Spain. In the city administration announced that its representatives did not participate in the carnival procession, and responsible organization stated that it intends to give “a tribute” to the victims of the Holocaust.

