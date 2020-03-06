“The gay Kama Sutra for kids”: the British were shocked by the children’s book in the doctor’s waiting room (photo)

British woman Katherine peck said in the social network Facebook that she and her baby went to the doctor. Waiting for the appointed time, the woman noticed on the table in the waiting room of a children’s book called “Mommy laid an egg” and decided to look through her, along with her daughter. It turns out that the book really told the children about sex. Catherine was shocked to see the illustration.

Peck has published several pages from the book. There was, among other things, shows different ways to “connect moms and dads”, who were depicted naked in a kind of POS — in the form of clowns, aerial acrobats, flying in the process on balloons and riding on skateboard. “The gay Kama Sutra for kids” — described her Katherine and network users.

One of the pictures was schematically depicted with an arrow to the genitals from a penis to a vagina and the words — “This goes here”. And explanation: “my mom has balls. They are inside her tummy”, “my daddy has seeds in a pod outside the body”, “the Pope also has a tube. Seeds out of the pod here. The tube is included in mom’s tummy through a tiny hole. And then the seeds float, using tails”. One sperm is the winner of the race. The rest of the hurt away.

There is also the image of the joyful mothers of fun which protrudes politely greets the child and parent, “hi, mom!”.

According to the Brits of her eight-year-old daughter Ayla was very interested in the book, and she had “four billion questions”, in which the mother was not ready to answer.

Opinions about works are divided. Some considered it obscene. Other — a wonderful way to introduce children to human physiology. “Ideally, everything is explained! What a wonderful children’s book. Amazing author and an even better artist. Bravo,” wrote in the comments.

“Can you send me a copy? It turns out that for years I did everything wrong,” wrote someone in a joke.

However, many, recognizing the usefulness of such literature, criticized the doctor, which was ill-advised to leave this book in public places. It can embarrass parents who have not planned to educate their children in these matters.

