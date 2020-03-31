The Georgian government closed down the alcohol shops because of the pandemic

In Georgia in terms of total quarantine for pandemic coronavirus closed all alcohol stores. To buy wine, chacha, cognac or beer only on the shelves of grocery stores.

It is reported by news-Georgia.

“In time of public emergency prohibited the operation of facilities selling alcohol and beer as well as wine and other alcoholic beverages of grape origin”, — stated in the government decree. National wine Agency reported that the sale of wine abroad is not limited.

The state of emergency in Georgia has decided to introduce on March 22 for a month. Since March 31, the country has adopted a universal quarantine. Closed all commercial establishments, except grocery stores, pharmacies and Bank branches. From 21:00 to 06:00 curfew. Does not operate public transport. Taxis can carry no more than two passengers. Transport at the entrance to Tbilisi and other major cities is disinfected. People over 70 years are not allowed to go outside except for visits to the nearby store, pharmacy or hospital. According to recent data, Georgia has contracted the coronavirus 110 people.