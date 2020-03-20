The Germans worried about a possible shortage of toilet paper and MacAran

Now Germany is not facing a shortage of food, and supermarkets are operating smoothly, but still worried about the fact that quality goods can get stuck at the border or to cease to be due to the spread of coronavirus infection around the world.

About it reports DW.

Thus, the Minister of food and agriculture, Julia klöckner sees no reason to stock up on food, because in Germany they produce more than enough for domestic consumption.

In Germany, plenty of potatoes, wheat, dairy products and pork. What in Germany is less than consumed is fruits and vegetables. First and foremost, we are talking about exotic types and those that just do not grow throughout the year in these latitudes.

“An additional impetus excessive demand added posts about the closure of the borders, the neighboring countries, Germany. And suddenly a particular product will get stuck at the border, even if it remains open for freight transport?”, — reported in the publication.

However, experts calm: toilet paper, for example, in Germany primarily domestic, including the one sold in cheap supermarkets Lidl, Aldi and dm. The same applies to disinfectants and pasta, for promotional purposes have Italian names, but actually are made in Germany.

It is reported that on the borders of Germany with neighboring countries and actually formed a multi-kilometer queue of trucks. But the German government argues that this is a temporary phenomenon, and queues will soon disappear, when for trucks at border crossings are highlighted in separate lanes on highways.

According to the Minister, the problem lies only in the fact that Germany itself might not be enough truck drivers to deliver goods from the warehouses to the shops. The reason is that among drivers of many poles who temporarily work in Germany, and on his return to Poland they will have to spend two weeks in quarantine.