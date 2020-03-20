The girl found on the beach the world’s largest flat sea urchin

A girl from the canadian province of British Columbia found while traveling in Mexico a shell of flat shield-shaped sea urchin with a diameter of 16.5 cm and has set a Guinness world record. About it reports information portal of the Vernon Morning Star.

Fourth-grader Neco Wong has discovered a record-breaking dead specimen weighing in at 51 grams on the Mexican beach. Discovery she decided to show the representatives of the Guinness Book of records. The experts conducted a series of tests and found that the girl was found a flat, shield-shaped sea urchin is the largest in the world.

Neko’s mother said that her daughter was planning to make in class presentation on a flat sea urchins. “Due to the fact that the school was closed for quarantine, I think it will not happen soon”, she concluded.

Flat shield-shaped sea urchins are common in the waters of the Northern hemisphere. Most often found at depths of 6-12 meters. The diameter of the shell in the middle reaches 8-10 cm. During the life of a flat shield-shaped sea urchins are painted in a dark color. Carapace covered with numerous limbs, with which they produced food. After death the color of the armor turns the color of ivory.