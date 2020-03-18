The girl had to give up brushing your teeth from a rare disease

The girl from England doesn’t brush his teeth and eats through a tube due to a rare disease, cleft of the larynx. This publication reports the Daily Star.

Shay Wynn was born weighing just 1.3 kilograms and spent the first weeks of his life in the Department for premature babies. When the girl’s mother Lindsay took her home, it turned out that the girl is coughing every time during breast-feeding. This caused concern women.

In the end, she had to quit work as a sales Manager to take care of his daughter, who constantly had a cold, suffered from respiratory tract infections and pneumonia.

When Shay was six years old, doctors discovered she had a cleft of the larynx is a rare condition where the skin between the esophagus and the trachea is not closed, and formed hole. Because of this, the food and the liquid received into the lungs Shay and cause infection. The girl did not carry out a dangerous surgery and inserted a nasogastric feeding tube. “They put her through her nose and into the stomach — it was awful. Shay screamed. We spent three days in the hospital to learn how to feed her,” said Lindsay.

Now the girl is ten years. She still lives with a nutrient tube in the body and can not brush your teeth, as there is a risk that she accidentally swallows the water, or accidentally pull out or damage the phone. In addition, the Necks are episodes when it ceases to recognize people, including my mother. The girl has to use a wheelchair.

Lindsay was organized by the charitable Foundation “Smile Shay” to help other children who have to eat through a tube.