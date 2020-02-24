The girl swallowed a pin of invisibility: the one stuck in the gut, and then struck the wall of the stomach and…

It is believed that foreign objects can pose a serious threat to the health and life of your child because of risk of aspiration into the respiratory tract or the gastrointestinal tract in children up to three years.

But, as shown by a recent case in the city of Tyumen in Russia, at risk and older children.

This writes Ura.ru.

So, the other day at Tyumen regional clinical hospital № 2 was taken in critical condition five year old girl.

The doctors quickly identified that she has blood large amount of bacterial endotoxins is characteristic of septic shock. Doctors immediately suspected that the cause of this may be swallowed before the subject, which was confirmed by radiography and computed tomography.

“It turned out that the girl took the barrette invisible, which at first stuck in the duodenum, and then damaged the intestinal wall and absorbed in the kidney”, — stated in the message.

The most complicated operation lasted several hours, over the life of the baby fought three of the anesthesiologist. Another three weeks the girl was in intensive care with multiple organ failure — bad worked several internal organs and body systems. The condition of the little patient was very difficult, but doctors managed to save her life and minimize the consequences of an accident. The baby is already discharged and is undergoing rehabilitation.

“Doctors OKB № 2 appeal to all parents with a request to protect their children and not leave them unattended, especially very young”, — said in the message.

in that case, if the kid swallowed a magnet, medicine or Laundry detergent.

