The global crisis of coronavirus called the most severe since the Second world war

Pandemic coronavirus, which in Europe is coming to its peak, is the biggest problem for the world since the Second world war.

This statement was made by UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, said “BBC”. He also noted that the pandemic may lead to a recession, unparalleled in the recent past.

It is also reported that the number of confirmed cases worldwide is approaching 860 thousand, and that 42 cases died.

