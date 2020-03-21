The goat is the mascot of FC Cologne for the first time in history gave birth: funny story (photo, video)

The German “Cologne” during the quarantine, reported reported the appearance of the offspring of the football club mascot — a goat Hennes IX (pictured in the header) that displays the team for every home game. Have Hannes and his girlfriend Ilse goats had two baby — Kozlenko Pfleger and Hoeness. For the first time in club history, the color of which defended Ukrainian Andriy Voronin, the goat is the mascot gave offspring!

A friend and offspring Hennes IX

By the way, Hennes IX, have started work at FC Cologne in August 2018, resides at the local zoo with her friend Ilse. And before that 11 years a faith and truth the Bundesliga side were Hennes VIII, the age of osteoarthritis to retire. He lives out his days in a private enclosure in the Cologne zoo. Besides, “veteran” has a girlfriend named annalise and the foster kids.

And began the history of the mascot of FC “Cologne” 63 years ago. In 1957, at a party to mark the end of the season local circus, presented to club President Franz Kremer in the gift of a live goat. Animal jokingly named in honor of coach Hennes of Weisweiler. Being heat treated in the team, and when, in 1964, “Cologne” won the first draw of the Bundesliga combined, Hennes (not a coach, and a goat!) became the mascot of the club.

The goat began to bring to training and even to take on away games (not yet intervened Commission for the protection of animals, forbade absolutely to scoff at animals). And after the death of Hannes I brought the second goat with the same name (it was said that killed the dog). So it has become a tradition. In 1976, the horned finally “caught on” in the club, once the emblem of the “Cologne”. Since goats are the mascots live in a special cage.

By the way, Hennes VIII was a funny story of relationships with the Nigerian striker “Cologne” Anthony Ujoy. In 2013, the football player pulled one of the goat’s blanket, for which he after all had to feed Hennes apples. Two years later, UJA scored “Eintracht” and in a fit of joy grabbed the goat by the horns, after which he had to formally apologize on Twitter. Apparently not helped — a few months later, Anthony was sold to Werder.

The striker “Cologne” Anthony Udzhi with Jenessa VIII had a special relationship

Photo of FC "Cologne"

