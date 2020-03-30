The goats law does not apply: the UK animals ignore quarantine requirements “more than two is not…

In connection with the introduction of quarantine in the UK the deserted streets of the Welsh town of Llandudno was captivated by the goats.

About it writes local journalist Andrew Stewart, reports National Geographic.

He posted 27 Mar Twitter video running down the street of goats, and in the following days to monitor their movements.

I think I just got a group of goats in Llandudno arrested. Let me explain… first, I saw this from inside a dark pub (the one I live in currently). I thought I was seeing things. So I took some video: pic.twitter.com/RtxYG6htLC Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) On March 27, 2020

The next day, Stewart said that the goats are back on the streets and continue to violate the rule not to gather in groups.

Goat update: they’re back and they’re gathering in groups of more than 2 pic.twitter.com/Bc2N42SPGo Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) On March 28, 2020

The goats disappeared from the streets and March 30. “Now they run in Llandudno, and we just have to accept it as a fact,” wrote Stewart.

Goat Monday update: they’re back. Again. And they dgaf. (H/t @86_leroy) pic.twitter.com/KoUmv08y59 Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) On March 30, 2020

Recall that strict quarantine in pandemic coronavirus was introduced in the UK on 23 March. People can get out of the house shopping for necessities, treatment, travel for work and if they can’t work remotely, as well as for Jogging or other physical activity times per day. To gather more than two prohibited, if we are not talking about family members living together.

