The goats law does not apply: the UK animals ignore quarantine requirements “more than two is not…

By Maria Batterburyon in News

In connection with the introduction of quarantine in the UK the deserted streets of the Welsh town of Llandudno was captivated by the goats.

About it writes local journalist Andrew Stewart, reports National Geographic.

He posted 27 Mar Twitter video running down the street of goats, and in the following days to monitor their movements.

The next day, Stewart said that the goats are back on the streets and continue to violate the rule not to gather in groups.

The goats disappeared from the streets and March 30. “Now they run in Llandudno, and we just have to accept it as a fact,” wrote Stewart.

Recall that strict quarantine in pandemic coronavirus was introduced in the UK on 23 March. People can get out of the house shopping for necessities, treatment, travel for work and if they can’t work remotely, as well as for Jogging or other physical activity times per day. To gather more than two prohibited, if we are not talking about family members living together.

diagnosed with COVID-19, is also in quarantine. It isolated itself and continues to work remotely, communicating with subordinates videos.

