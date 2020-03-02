The Good Doctor season 3: Claire and Melendez soon as a couple ?

Share on Facebook

In season 3 of The Good Doctor, Clear, and Melendez is coming nearer and nearer ! Will they eventually put in a couple ?

Season 3 of The Good Doctor seems to take on a new turning point ! On a picture, Clear and Melendez, seem to be very close. Will they be together ? MCE explains to you all.

Nothing is eternal ! Even less love ! In season 3 of the series The Good Doctor, several couples are separating. Like in episode 15 with Shaun and Carly. Indeed, the young women believe that the heart of her boyfriend fighting for another ! And this last does not withdraw this idea of the head.

The intuition does wrong ever ! The proof ! In fact, Carly is in love with Leah, his old roommate. When he confesses his feelings, the young woman disappears. Then, it depresses. Morale is at the lowest… But in The Good Doctor, this is not the case for everyone !

For some of the characters, the plot goes wrong ! For others, it seems the opposite. In season 3, Claire and Melendez will close that episode by episode. Spectators are questioning their relationship. Are they going to put in a couple ? A photo sows doubt !

Claire would already be a couple

In the episodes of the Good Doctor, Clear, and Melendez not been able to get the one and the other ! Moreover, they try to spend a maximum amount of time together. Moreover, the series revealed a new picture. In the latter, these last are seated. Also, they look at each other with passion.

For spectators, there is no doubt about it. Clear and Melendez fall in love ! However, the public of The Good Doctor finally seems to be far from the account. This last may be not single ! At least, that’s what the serial suggests. In addition, the spectators have already seen that the man who could share her life.

Do you remember ? When the girlfriend of Claire is seriously ill, she has made a confidence. Then, Kay had only one wish is : she found love. But with who ? Her husband, Dash ! In fact, it wanted the people they love most in the world can comfort himself together after his death. But Clearly she followed his advice ?