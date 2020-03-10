The government of Canada may cancel the figure skating world championship

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Правительство Канады может отменить ЧМ по фигурному катанию

The government of Canada to cancel the world figure skating Championships, to be held from 16 to 22 March, reports Radio Canada.

We will remind, the world is experiencing an epidemic of coronavirus.

Dangerous disease was discovered in China, but it spread around the world.

“This decision will be taken by the government. We assess the situation. We need to quickly answer this question”, — said the Minister of health of Quebec Daniel McCann.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article