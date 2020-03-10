The government of Canada may cancel the figure skating world championship
The government of Canada to cancel the world figure skating Championships, to be held from 16 to 22 March, reports Radio Canada.
We will remind, the world is experiencing an epidemic of coronavirus.
Dangerous disease was discovered in China, but it spread around the world.
“This decision will be taken by the government. We assess the situation. We need to quickly answer this question”, — said the Minister of health of Quebec Daniel McCann.