The Grammy winner was infected by a coronavirus and described your symptoms

Andrew Watt. Photo: instagram.com/thisiswatt

The winner of the award “Grammy”, the American producer and songwriter Andrew watt, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Karbi B., Selena Gomez, Post Malone and other famous singers, announced that he had contracted the coronavirus.

On his page in Instagram-watt described how the disease began, and told of his severe symptoms.

As told to Andrew, 12 days ago, early in the morning of 6 March, he began to feel like he was “hit by a bus”.

I couldn’t get out of bed some days, I was in a fever. At home I visited the doctor who said it was the flu, and I could not get COVID-19, do not leave the country, and all I do is go to the Studio and back home. I told all my friends that I worked with, and all the people close to me, I was sick with the flu and has isolated itself… none of them even had the common cold,” notes watt.

As Andrew wrote, he drank the fever, but the chills and fever have not stopped.

I began to rave, and then started a dry cough… I immediately rushed to the emergency room and asked to be tested for COVID-19, as this “flu” has not abated. But the request was rejected due to Federal regulations. I begged and begged… and finally I did a chest x-ray … the result of which was a viral pneumonia … there was no Test,” notes watt.

In the end, the songwriter was able to test private doctor, and the test for coronavirus was positive.

Watt said that his condition is now improving but he is currently experiencing “shortness of breath” due to pneumonia and uses a “breathing apparatus to make the work light”.

I am 29 years old. I’m a healthy young man, and I’m going to go through this, no matter what. I’m going to fully recover,” writes Andrew.

He explained that he created the post because in his life, and many people in the world who can’t go through it because of their age or weakened immune system. He urged subscribers to treat the problem of isolation seriously and take care of loved ones.

