The Grand premiere of the sports drama Pulse is transferred in connection with the quarantine

In connection with the introduction of quarantine on the territory of Ukraine, all-Ukrainian premiere of the sports drama “the Pulse”, which was scheduled for March 19 has been postponed. The new date for the start of the theatrical release of the tape will be announced later.

It also revoked the first official show tape 16 March in Lvov and Grand-premiere – March 18 in Kiev.

“Now get a lot of questions about the premiere, but needs to calm down – it will take place, though not according to plan. We are actively working with the cinemas and is already discussing opportunities for further schedule at the end of the quarantine,” – said the head of theatrical distribution FILM.UA Group Hope Korotyshka.

Recall that “Pulse” is a biographical sports drama based on the true story of Ukrainian champion Oxana Boturchuk. Were previously presented a poster and 10 interesting facts about the film directed by Sergey Chebotarenko. The film stars Natalia Babenko Stanislav Boklan, Lily Rebrik, Ahtem Seitablaev etc. the Trailer can be viewed here.

In addition, Alyona Alyona has recorded a new track about believing in yourself for the movie “Pulse”.

Previously, the cinemas of Kiev has announced that it’s closing in. About other concerts and events are canceled or postponed, you can learn the material 112.ua according to the link.