“The great equalizer”: Madonna has recorded a video message in the bathroom

Madonna. Photo: instagram.com/madonna

American pop diva Madonna spoke about what he thinks about COVID-19. His video message she posted to Instagram, the star wrote, sitting in the bathtub with rose petals.

As Billboard writes, since, as an outbreak of coronavirus a global phenomenon, Madonna has been active in social networks, and encourages his fans to stay home, and offers to view content such as trainings and impromptu speeches.

No matter how much you rich, how famous, how funny, how smart, where you live, how old you are, what wonderful stories you can tell. It is the great equalizer…What is terrible is what made us all equal in many ways. And what’s amazing is that he made us all equal in many respects,” says Madonna.

His message, she finished with these words: “We are all in the same boat, and if the ship goes down we all go down”. So pop star usually completes performance of his single “Human Nature” 1995.

