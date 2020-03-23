The Greek police arrested the priest who led the service against coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Полиция Греции задержала священника, который вел службу против коронавируса

In Greece, the police arrested Kiverskogo Metropolitan Seraphim, who during the quarantine conducted the service in the temple against the spread of coronavirus infection Covid-19.

As reported Segabg, Seraphim opened the Church of the Crucifixion in the town of Chora on the island of Kythira and began to invite parishioners to the service on Friday, March 20.

After his arrest, the Metropolitan said that he had not heard of the circular that prohibits worship. However, the priest was drawn up, whereupon the man was released.

Next time Seraphim threatened to prosecute, and the data on it transferred to the Prosecutor, informs BAGNET.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article