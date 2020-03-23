The Greek police arrested the priest who led the service against coronavirus

In Greece, the police arrested Kiverskogo Metropolitan Seraphim, who during the quarantine conducted the service in the temple against the spread of coronavirus infection Covid-19.

As reported Segabg, Seraphim opened the Church of the Crucifixion in the town of Chora on the island of Kythira and began to invite parishioners to the service on Friday, March 20.

After his arrest, the Metropolitan said that he had not heard of the circular that prohibits worship. However, the priest was drawn up, whereupon the man was released.

Next time Seraphim threatened to prosecute, and the data on it transferred to the Prosecutor, informs BAGNET.