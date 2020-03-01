The Greek police is trying to stop the bulk of refugees in the EU

Greek police have again used tear gas and stun grenades concerning migrants, who gathered on its border with Turkey and demanded to let them in the background of escalation of the crisis in Syria and “open borders” with Turkey.

It is reported by Ekathimerini.

The voltage increased at a checkpoint Kastanies, where the Greeks have dispersed the refugees the day before. On Saturday morning, the migrants threw stones at the Greek border police, and in response she used stun grenades and tear gas.

During the night many tried to enter the Greek territory through the fence and were repulsed by the guards. About 2-3 thousand people remain on the PPC Kastanies, while the other followed along the banks of the river Evros, to find passages that will allow you to cross the Greek border. The water level in the river is now low that can help migrants to realize their intention.

The Greek government said Saturday morning that he would do everything necessary to protect the country’s borders. The government claims that in the last 24 hours, the Greek authorities prevented 4 million people cross the border.

Greece was the main entrance of hundreds of thousands of migrants trying to reach Europe during the migration crisis of 2015.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that about 18 thousand migrants crossed the border of Turkey with Europe. He said that Turkey will not hold back.