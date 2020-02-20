The Green star books were Maharshal Ali will play in the film Swan song for Apple TV+

Oscar was Maharshal Ali (“the Green book”) will play a major role in the new film “Swan song” (Swan Song) for Apple TV +.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Director will perform Benjamin Cleary, who received an Oscar for the short film “stammer”.

The film will happen in the near future, it will tell you how far can people and sacrifices to make happy the people you love.

Shooting will start this spring on the release date is not reported.

