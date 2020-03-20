The groom had on his back tattooed a portrait of the bride: impressive photo

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Жених сделал у себя на спине татуированный портрет невесты: впечатляющее фото

22-the summer inhabitant of Vietnam Truong van Lam was made on the back color tattooed a portrait of his bride in full size. He brought master tattoo salon a picture of her 20-year-old sweetheart Luong Kha Tran and asked him to reproduce her image.

The tattoo took a total of 24 hours. As reports the edition Xaluan, Truong did it in three passes: the first session took nine hours, the second six and the third nine.

Seeing themselves immortalized on the back of her future husband, the girl at first was shocked. But then I appreciate the gesture, finding the most convincing manifestation of love: after all, it means that the groom plans to be with her always.

By the way, this is not the first Vietnamese tattoo dedicated to his beloved.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article