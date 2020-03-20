The groom had on his back tattooed a portrait of the bride: impressive photo

22-the summer inhabitant of Vietnam Truong van Lam was made on the back color tattooed a portrait of his bride in full size. He brought master tattoo salon a picture of her 20-year-old sweetheart Luong Kha Tran and asked him to reproduce her image.

The tattoo took a total of 24 hours. As reports the edition Xaluan, Truong did it in three passes: the first session took nine hours, the second six and the third nine.

Seeing themselves immortalized on the back of her future husband, the girl at first was shocked. But then I appreciate the gesture, finding the most convincing manifestation of love: after all, it means that the groom plans to be with her always.

By the way, this is not the first Vietnamese tattoo dedicated to his beloved.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter