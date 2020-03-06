“The groom is the old man”: Victor Pavlik pleased with the young bride (photo)

Popular Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik, who was going to marry for the fourth time, pleased with his young bride Catherine Repihovo.

He sent her the photo with the mask-patches under the eyes. “Victor, the groom is the old man going to the beloved”, wrote the artist.

“Fiance fun” — boasted Repacova in social networks.

By the way, earlier she stated that she has already decided on the wedding venue. According to Catherine, she “fell in love with this place”, however, the location of the happy bride is not indicated.

Note that the pair often rewritten, and sends each other a candid selfie. This was told Repacova in an interview. According to her, they groom also love the “adult shops”.

However, later, Catherine said that her words were terribly misunderstood, offended by journalists and showed how “washed” in the shower.

