The group Die Antwoord released a new Studio album

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Группа Die Antwoord выпустила новый студийный альбом

Die Antwoord. Photo: Press service

Popular alternative South African group Die Antwoord released a fifth Studio album titled “House Of Zef”.

The new album, released without any prior announcement, includes 12 tracks, including collaborations with other musicians: Bukhulubakhe, Gqwa!, Moonchild Sanelly, Smiley the Roger Ballen.

In his Instagram a South African singer and dancer Moonchild Sanelly shared a teaser of the visuals of the new album counterparts.

“House of Zef” may be the last album outrageous group about such plans and the Duo previously repeatedly said in his interviews.

LeMonade offers to hear one of the songs.

LeMonade previously talked about the most shocking images of the group Die Antwoord.

 

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article